MLB Investigating Former Padres SP Mike Clevinger After Domestic Violence Allegations

The San Diego Padres let Mike Clevinger walk this offseason after a poor postseason performance but they are now linked back to him, as The Athletic is reporting that he is being investigated by Major League Baseball following domestic violence allegations.

According to Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang, the 24-year-old mother of Clevinger’s child has been in contact with individuals from MLB’s Department of Investigations since this past summer and has detailed incidents of physical, verbal and emotional abuse to investigators, including an incident from last June in which Clevinger choked her, and another about two weeks later when Clevinger slapped her in a hotel room when the Padres were in Los Angeles to play the Dodgers. According to the mother, Clevinger also threw used chewing tobacco on their child.

The Padres have released the following statement: “We are aware of MLB’s investigation and completely support their efforts under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy. Due to the ongoing investigative process, we cannot comment any further at this time.”

