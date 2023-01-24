 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: How good was Blake Snell for Padres in ‘22?

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Padres sign DH Nelson Cruz to one-year contract (MLB.com)

Padres roster review: Blake Snell (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Twins get OF Taylor in deal with Royals (MLB.com)

Moreno family announces it will retain Angels ownership (MLB.com)

Here are the Top 10 3B prospects for 2023 (MLB.com)

Ohtani and more: Next year’s most intriguing free agents (MLB.com)

Cashman expects Hicks to start in left field (MLB.com)

Anderson eager for ‘fun baseball’ after joining Crew (MLB.com)

Your guide to 2023 HOF election results (Tues., MLB Network) (MLB.com)

Trey Mancini talks new team, lessons from WS run (MLB.com)

Bohm riding momentum of ‘22 turnaround (MLB.com)

