Talking Friars Ep. 323: Do the Padres Need to Make Another Move Before Spring Training?

You could argue that the San Diego Padres could be a stronger team if they added a couple more pieces to the roster before Spring Training but do they actually need to in order for them to be a postseason caliber team?

Give your thoughts in the comments!

Do the Padres Need to Make Another Move Before Spring Training?



Listen: https://t.co/vtt1GpbMgc

Watch: https://t.co/90QvGApZ9t pic.twitter.com/3RMKPqTQFP — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) January 23, 2023

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!