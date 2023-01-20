Talking Friars Ep. 322: Could Jurickson Profar return to the Padres?

It seemed like former San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar was set to receive a four or five-year contract before the offseason started but he is still sitting unsigned. General manager A.J. Preller has only made some minor depth signings in the outfield so is there room for a bigger move to bring back a fan favorite? Plus, a Boston Red Sox beat writer is projecting that Ha-Seong Kim will be their starting shortstop. Is a trade that likely?

Is a Ha-Seong Kim Trade Inevitable + Could Jurickson Profar Return to the Padres?



