Which Padres Will Play in the 2023 World Baseball Classic?

In case you didn’t know, it’s World Baseball Classic year! If you’re thinking it’s been a while since the last time we saw a World Baseball Classic take place, you’re right. Team USA took home the title back in 2017, beating Team Puerto Rico in the Final at Dodger Stadium.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is scheduled to begin with Pool Play on March 8 in Taiwan (Pool A). Team USA’s first game is March 11 against Great Britain at Chase Field. Mexico, Canada and Colombia are the other three teams in their pool.

Pitchers and catchers playing in the World Baseball Classic will have to report to Spring Training by February 13, while position players will report by February 16.

Things of course could change but the following Padres players are scheduled to play in the World Baseball Classic, according to the Twitter account @Shawn_Spradling, who is tracking World Baseball Classic roster announcements.

Padres scheduled to play in the WBC as of today (via @Shawn_Spradling)



USA: Nick Martinez

D.R.: Nelson Cruz, Manny Machado, Juan Soto

Japan: Yu Darvish

Korea: Ha-Seong Kim

Puerto Rico: Seth Lugo

Netherlands: Xander Bogaerts

Colombia: Nabil Crismatt, Julio Teheran pic.twitter.com/H9dNZhjWcU — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) January 19, 2023

I personally love watching the World Baseball Classic as a fan but now that the Padres are contending, I’m going to be watching anxiously. We all just hope that everyone comes back to Peoria healthy.