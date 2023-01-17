Good Morning San Diego: Padres give big contract to teenager

San Diego Padres News
Padres give Salas, 16, $5.6M in international signing period (ESPN.com)
Padres Sign 16-Year-Old for $5.6M (NBC San Diego)
Padres sign 16-year-old catching prospect Salas for $5.6M (Yahoo! Sports)
Padres Sign Ángel Sánchez To Minor League Deal (MLB Trade Rumors)
MLB News
10 key questions that will decide the AL West (MLB.com)
These Draft prospects are DREAM Series standouts (MLB.com)
Rumors: New team ‘all in’ on Ohtani next offseason? (MLB.com)
Hendriks has the North Side in his corner, too (MLB.com)
Red Sox add catcher Alfaro on Minors deal (source) (MLB.com)
Here are all the deals from international signing day (MLB.com)
Here are the Top 10 RHP prospects for 2023 (MLB.com)
Chicago-born Uribe Jr. follows dad to White Sox (MLB.com)
Flaherty eyes bounceback with offseason work (MLB.com)
Latest rumors, news on free agents and trades (MLB.com)
Every move of the 2022-23 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)
Hot Stove Tracker: Check every move here (MLB.com)
Here are the largest free-agent contracts in MLB history (MLB.com)
Loading comments...