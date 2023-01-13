Padres Avoid Arbitration with 8 Players

A.J. Preller continues his streak of avoiding arbitration hearings as the general manager of the San Diego Padres. Today, he and the organization avoided arbitration with the following seven players:

Josh Hader: $14.1 million

Juan Soto: $23 million

Tim Hill: $1.85 million

Austin Nola: $2.35 million

Trent Grisham: $3.175 million

Adrian Morejon: $800,000

Jake Cronenworth: $4.225 million

San Diego also avoided arbitration with Jose Castillo back in November ($730,000). The Padres luxury tax payroll is now estimated to be sitting at $269.6 million, according to FanGraphs.

The Nelson Cruz signing has not yet been officially announced by the club.