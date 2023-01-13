Padres Avoid Arbitration with 8 Players

A.J. Preller continues his streak of avoiding arbitration hearings as the general manager of the San Diego Padres. Today, he and the organization avoided arbitration with the following seven players:
- Josh Hader: $14.1 million
- Juan Soto: $23 million
- Tim Hill: $1.85 million
- Austin Nola: $2.35 million
- Trent Grisham: $3.175 million
- Adrian Morejon: $800,000
- Jake Cronenworth: $4.225 million
San Diego also avoided arbitration with Jose Castillo back in November ($730,000). The Padres luxury tax payroll is now estimated to be sitting at $269.6 million, according to FanGraphs.
The Nelson Cruz signing has not yet been officially announced by the club.
