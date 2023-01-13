Talking Friars Ep. 319: FOX Sports’ Alex Curry Talks Padres Offseason, Best NL Teams & Correa Not Going to the Mets

The San Diego Padres have had one heck of an offseason and Alex Curry came on the show today to talk about where they stand in the National League, if the Dodgers have had a disappointing offseason and what the Carlos Correa signing in Minnesota means for the Friars.

FOX Sports' Alex Curry talks Padres & Dodgers offseasons (and their rivalry), top 5 NL teams & Carlos Correa not signing with the Giants or Mets



