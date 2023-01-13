Good Morning San Diego: What’s next for Padres?

San Diego Padres News
Rumors: Pirates seeking ‘Soto-like’ deal for Reynolds (MLB.com)
2023 San Diego Padres Top MLB Prospects (Baseball America)
Padres roster review: Ha-Seong Kim (San Diego Union-Tribune)
2023 San Diego Padres Top 10 Prospects Chat (Baseball America)
NL West roundtable: Offseason progress report for each team and what’s next (The Athletic)
MLB News
Best farm systems in baseball? MLB execs weigh in (MLB.com)
Which division champ is most likely to repeat in ‘23? (MLB.com)
The tale of the 3,300-mile home run (MLB.com)
Mets in contact with veteran outfielder (report) (MLB.com)
Bauer given unconditional release by Dodgers (MLB.com)
Kluber eager to join ‘very talented’ Red Sox rotation (MLB.com)
Spring Training workout dates announced (MLB.com)
Here’s the All-Speed Prospect Team (MLB.com)
Latest rumors, news on free agents and trades (MLB.com)
Who’s left? Best free agent at each position (MLB.com)
Every move of the 2022-23 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)
Here are the largest free-agent contracts in MLB history (MLB.com)
Loading comments...