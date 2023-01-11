Talking Friars Ep. 318: Padres Add Nelson Cruz! Is a Trade in the Works?

AJ Preller wanted to bring in Nelson Cruz before last season but saw him head to the Washington Nationals. Well he got his wish this time around, as the 42-year-old is coming to San Diego for $1 million. What will his role be and what does this signing mean for what’s next for the Padres?

