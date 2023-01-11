 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 318: Padres Add Nelson Cruz! Is a Trade in the Works?

What will Nelson Cruz’s role be with the Padres?

By Ben Fadden
/ new
2021 Gatorade All-Star Workout Day Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

AJ Preller wanted to bring in Nelson Cruz before last season but saw him head to the Washington Nationals. Well he got his wish this time around, as the 42-year-old is coming to San Diego for $1 million. What will his role be and what does this signing mean for what’s next for the Padres?

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...