 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Padres signing Nelson Cruz

The 42-year-old would be a DH option for Bob Melvin

By Ben Fadden
/ new
Washington Nationals v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

According to Hector Gomez, the San Diego Padres are signing Nelson Cruz to a one-year deal. Jeff Passan is reporting Cruz will be paid $1 million.

Cruz, 42, is coming off a down season but he recently underwent left eye surgery this offseason. “Vision is everything for hitters,” Cruz told Jessica Camerato in October. “But the good thing is, it can be fixed. You can only see clearly with the right eye. When I close this one, it’s not clear. I need my eyes to be sharp, to be able to see the ball, especially see spins.”

Cruz hasn’t played in the field in years so he’s expected to be a DH bat for the Friars. Matt Carpenter was brought in to be the main DH but he could slide over to first base or play left field on certain days.

We could also be seeing a DH platoon, as Cruz has a .939 OPS in his career against lefties while Matt Carpenter has a .847 OPS against righties.

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...