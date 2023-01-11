Report: Padres signing Nelson Cruz

According to Hector Gomez, the San Diego Padres are signing Nelson Cruz to a one-year deal. Jeff Passan is reporting Cruz will be paid $1 million.

Veteran slugger Nelson Cruz and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a one-year, $1 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Cruz, 42, is entering his 19th season and should get ample DH at-bats. He'll also serve as GM of the Dominican Republic team in the World Baseball Classic. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 11, 2023

Cruz, 42, is coming off a down season but he recently underwent left eye surgery this offseason. “Vision is everything for hitters,” Cruz told Jessica Camerato in October. “But the good thing is, it can be fixed. You can only see clearly with the right eye. When I close this one, it’s not clear. I need my eyes to be sharp, to be able to see the ball, especially see spins.”

Cruz hasn’t played in the field in years so he’s expected to be a DH bat for the Friars. Matt Carpenter was brought in to be the main DH but he could slide over to first base or play left field on certain days.

We could also be seeing a DH platoon, as Cruz has a .939 OPS in his career against lefties while Matt Carpenter has a .847 OPS against righties.