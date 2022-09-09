 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Talking Friars Ep. 228: 2023 rule changes should be good for MLB

Are you a fan of the rule changes?

By Ben Fadden
/ new
San Diego Padres v Miami Marlins Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

Major League Baseball voted on Friday to implement a pitch clock, ban shifts, increase base sizes and limit the number of pick-off attempts starting in 2023. I give you my thoughts on these changes!

