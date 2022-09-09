Talking Friars Ep. 228: 2023 rule changes should be good for MLB

Major League Baseball voted on Friday to implement a pitch clock, ban shifts, increase base sizes and limit the number of pick-off attempts starting in 2023. I give you my thoughts on these changes!

NEW POD: Shift Ban, Pitch Clock Coming in 2023



-Bigger bases, an additional mound visit and limited pickoffs are also coming

-Why these changes should be good for MLB



