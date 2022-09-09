 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Series preview: Padres looking to keep playoff pace vs. Dodgers

The Dodgers are the MLB’s best team, but the Padres are looking to spoil them this weekend.

By Jeremy Brener
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres, September 9-11, 2022

Location: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

Dodgers SB Nation Site: True Blue LA

The Padres host the Dodgers for a three-game series this weekend.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:

Projected Starters

Friday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Dustin May vs. Mike Clevinger

Saturday, 5:40 p.m. PST

Julio Urias vs. Blake Snell

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. PST

Andrew Heaney vs. Joe Musgrove

Projected Lineups

Los Angeles Dodgers

  1. Mookie Betts (R) RF
  2. Trea Turner (R) SS
  3. Freddie Freeman (L) 1B
  4. Will Smith (R) C
  5. Max Muncy (L) DH
  6. Justin Turner (R) 3B
  7. Gavin Lux (L) 2B
  8. Joey Gallo (L) LF
  9. Cody Bellinger (L) CF

San Diego Padres

  1. Jurickson Profar (S) LF
  2. Juan Soto (L) RF
  3. Manny Machado (R) 3B
  4. Josh Bell (S) DH
  5. Jake Cronenworth (L) 2B
  6. Brandon Drury (R) 1B
  7. Ha-Seong Kim (R) SS
  8. Trent Grisham (L) CF
  9. Austin Nola (R) C

