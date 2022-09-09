Series preview: Padres looking to keep playoff pace vs. Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres, September 9-11, 2022
Location: Petco Park, San Diego, CA
TV: Bally Sports San Diego
Radio: KWFN, XEMO
Dodgers SB Nation Site: True Blue LA
The Padres host the Dodgers for a three-game series this weekend.
Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:
Projected Starters
Friday, 6:40 p.m. PST
Dustin May vs. Mike Clevinger
Saturday, 5:40 p.m. PST
Julio Urias vs. Blake Snell
Sunday, 1:10 p.m. PST
Andrew Heaney vs. Joe Musgrove
Projected Lineups
Los Angeles Dodgers
- Mookie Betts (R) RF
- Trea Turner (R) SS
- Freddie Freeman (L) 1B
- Will Smith (R) C
- Max Muncy (L) DH
- Justin Turner (R) 3B
- Gavin Lux (L) 2B
- Joey Gallo (L) LF
- Cody Bellinger (L) CF
San Diego Padres
- Jurickson Profar (S) LF
- Juan Soto (L) RF
- Manny Machado (R) 3B
- Josh Bell (S) DH
- Jake Cronenworth (L) 2B
- Brandon Drury (R) 1B
- Ha-Seong Kim (R) SS
- Trent Grisham (L) CF
- Austin Nola (R) C
Loading comments...