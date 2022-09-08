 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego - September 8, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, September 8, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Juan Soto dealing with ‘challenge’ of switching from Nationals to Padres (Yahoo! Sports)

Padres’ Juan Soto still searching for his power trip (The Athletic)

Juan Soto understands boos from Padres fans, confident he will reverse skid (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Vlad Jr. leaves broadcasters in shock with behind-the-back toss (MLB.com)

Strider brilliant again after shaking off early trouble (MLB.com)

Here’s when Verlander expects to return (MLB.com)

On the unique friendship of Yadi and Waino (MLB.com)

Waldichuk walks none, gets better feel in 2nd start (MLB.com)

Dodgers’ magic number down to 6 after win over Giants (MLB.com)

Confident Sox show resolve in comeback win (MLB.com)

Be wary of these 5 potential spoiler teams (MLB.com)

‘I feel good’: Glasnow K’s 2 in return to mound (MLB.com)

Aaron Judge: 55 homers. He’s on pace for ... (MLB.com)

Can Pujols get to 700 home runs? (MLB.com)

Can Goldschmidt win the Triple Crown? (MLB.com)

Where to sit to catch a historic Judge homer (MLB.com)

