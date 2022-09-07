Talking Friars Ep. 227: Jorge Alfaro did it again!

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give my thoughts on the Padres latest series against the Diamondbacks! It didn’t start off great on Labor Day, as zero runners came around to score for the Friars after a questionable lineup was put out by Bob Melvin. The good news is they found some fight in them late on Tuesday and Wednesday night, as they came back from deficits to gain more of an advantage on the Brewers in the wild card race.

Hopefully they’ll keep winning the rest of the regular season and never look back.

NEW POD: Alfaro did it again + Padres take 2/3 vs Dbacks



-Thoughts on Soto criticism

-Soto injury update

-Bullpen came up huge in last 2 games

-Don't give up on this team

-LAD preview



https://t.co/vtt1GpbMgc

— Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) September 8, 2022

