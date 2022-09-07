 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego - September 7, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Tatis undergoes surgery on left shoulder (MLB.com)

Padres notes: Three-catcher look; Tatis has shoulder surgery (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Suspended Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has surgery on torn labrum in left shoulder (ESPN.com)

Padres can’t expect to hold wild-card lead playing like this (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Clemens’ son fans Ohtani AND gets him to autograph ball (MLB.com)

An oral history of a record that may never be broken (MLB.com)

Plagued by migraines, Rizzo heading to IL (MLB.com)

Injuries & Moves: Pressly’s return delayed (MLB.com)

Segura single walks off Fish in big Philly ‘W’ (MLB.com)

Mets in holding pattern with Scherzer; Marte exits after HBP (MLB.com)

The longest homers measured since 2015 (MLB.com)

Power Rankings: Lots of movement in Top 10 (MLB.com)

Aaron Judge: 54 homers. He’s on pace for ... (MLB.com)

Can Pujols get to 700 home runs? (MLB.com)

Can Goldschmidt win the Triple Crown? (MLB.com)

Where to sit to catch a historic Judge homer (MLB.com)

