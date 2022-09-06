 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - September 6, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

San Diego Padres Need Much Greater Production From Juan Soto And Josh Hader (Forbes)

MLB News

No. 54: Judge’s latest HR decisive and ties a Yanks record (MLB.com)

Bo knows homers, hits 3 in nightcap (MLB.com)

‘Fun to be out there’: A’s fire on all cylinders for shutout win (MLB.com)

10 statistical races that could go down to the wire (MLB.com)

Mets-Pirates opener postponed; split DH on Wednesday (MLB.com)

Mookie Betts’ doorbell rings at 2 a.m. Who’s out there? (MLB.com)

Why Arenado could beat Goldy for NL MVP (MLB.com)

This duo back in Bronx — 1 of them goes VERY deep (MLB.com)

Gausman deals against ex-team in twin-bill opener (MLB.com)

Aaron Judge: 54 homers. He’s on pace for ... (MLB.com)

Can Pujols get to 700 home runs? (MLB.com)

Can Goldschmidt win the Triple Crown? (MLB.com)

Where to sit to catch a historic Judge homer (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...