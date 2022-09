Series preview: Padres look to keep Wild Card pace vs. DBacks

Location: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

The Padres head back home to face the NL West rival Diamondbacks to try and keep pace in the Wild Card standings.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:

Projected Starters

Monday, 3:40 p.m. PST

Ryne Nelson vs. Blake Snell

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Merrill Kelly vs. Joe Musgrove

Wednesday, 5:40 p.m. PST

Tommy Henry vs. Yu Darvish

Projected Lineups

Diamondbacks

Daulton Varsho (L) RF Emmanuel Rivera (R) 3B Josh Rojas (L) 2B Christian Walker (R) 1B Jake McCarthy (L) DH Corbin Carroll (L) LF Carson Kelly (R) C Alek Thomas (L) CF Geraldo Perdomo (S) SS

Padres