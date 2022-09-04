Talking Friars Ep. 226: Padres lose another series to the Dodgers

The Padres had a chance to win a series on the road against the Dodgers but couldn’t get the job done. After blowing out Los Angeles on Friday, they had no shot of winning on Saturday thanks to Sean Manaea and lost all their momentum after a terrible strike three call by Dan Merzel on Sunday Night Baseball.

NEW POD: Padres lose another series to the Dodgers



-Friday showed what they could be

-Manaea shouldn't start next weekend

-ESPN couldn't stop riding the Dodgers



