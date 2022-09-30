Series preview: Padres eye playoff berth vs. White Sox

Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego Padres, September 30 - October 2, 2022
Location: Petco Park, San Diego, CA
TV: Bally Sports San Diego
Radio: KWFN, XEMO
The Padres face the White Sox for a three-game series this weekend.
Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:
Projected Starters
Friday, 6:40 p.m. PST
Davis Martin vs. Yu Darvish
Saturday, 5:40 p.m. PST
Dylan Cease vs. Mike Clevinger
Sunday, 1:10 p.m. PST
Lance Lynn vs. Blake Snell
Projected Lineups
Chicago White Sox
- Elvis Andrus (R) SS
- Mark Payton (L) LF
- Jose Abreu (R) DH
- Gavin Sheets (L) RF
- Andrew Vaughn (R) 1B
- AJ Pollock (R) CF
- Yasmani Grandal (S) C
- Josh Harrison (R) 3B
- Romy Gonzalez (R) 2B
San Diego Padres
- Jurickson Profar (S) LF
- Juan Soto (L) RF
- Manny Machado (R) 3B
- Jake Cronenworth (L) 2B
- Josh Bell (S) DH
- Ha-Seong Kim (R) SS
- Wil Myers (R) 1B
- Austin Nola (R) C
- Jose Azocar (R) CF
