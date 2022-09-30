 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Series preview: Padres eye playoff berth vs. White Sox

The Padres are looking to clinch a playoff spot, while the White Sox play spoiler.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego Padres, September 30 - October 2, 2022

Location: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

White Sox SB Nation Site: South Side Sox

The Padres face the White Sox for a three-game series this weekend.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:

Projected Starters

Friday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Davis Martin vs. Yu Darvish

Saturday, 5:40 p.m. PST

Dylan Cease vs. Mike Clevinger

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. PST

Lance Lynn vs. Blake Snell

Projected Lineups

Chicago White Sox

  1. Elvis Andrus (R) SS
  2. Mark Payton (L) LF
  3. Jose Abreu (R) DH
  4. Gavin Sheets (L) RF
  5. Andrew Vaughn (R) 1B
  6. AJ Pollock (R) CF
  7. Yasmani Grandal (S) C
  8. Josh Harrison (R) 3B
  9. Romy Gonzalez (R) 2B

San Diego Padres

  1. Jurickson Profar (S) LF
  2. Juan Soto (L) RF
  3. Manny Machado (R) 3B
  4. Jake Cronenworth (L) 2B
  5. Josh Bell (S) DH
  6. Ha-Seong Kim (R) SS
  7. Wil Myers (R) 1B
  8. Austin Nola (R) C
  9. Jose Azocar (R) CF

