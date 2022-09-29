Good Morning San Diego - September 29, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Padres look to continue to walk the talk in sprint to finish (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Wil Myers on potential final homestand with Padres (MLB.com)
San Diego Padres starting to see the Juan Soto they wanted (Call to the Pen)
MLB News
Postseason watch: Bracket, tiebreakers, more (MLB.com)
Judge’s Triple Crown bid coming down to 3rd decimal place (MLB.com)
Wilson’s career gem sets stage for walk-off (MLB.com)
Not 1, not 2 ... reliever called for 3 balks in same AB (MLB.com)
MLB discussing contingency plans for Mets-Braves series (MLB.com)
Yankee Stadium’s effect on Judge’s HR chase just might surprise you (MLB.com)
The Savannah Bananas, mic’d up (MLB.com)
Judge HR chase FAQ: How to watch, pace, more (MLB.com)
Aaron Judge home run pace tracker (MLB.com)
Pujols lets emotions flow after joining 700 Home Run Club (MLB.com)
Loading comments...