Blake Snell was electric as the Padres walk off the Dodgers

In the final stretches of a potential playoff birth, Jorge Alfaro does it again for the San Diego Padres. But, this time – it didn’t take a swing of the bat.

JORGE ALFARO BC OF COURSE IT IS — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 28, 2022

Padres found themselves in extra innings after allowing the Dodgers to tie the game in the sixth and the ninth. Unfortunately in that ninth inning Josh Hader’s six-game no-run streak came to an end.

Before knowing he’d become the hero for the fifth time this season – Alfaro dropped a high fastball by Hader resulting in a passed ball and the tying run for Los Angeles. The error was credited to Alfaro – while it was high, that was a pitch he catches 10/10. Hader has enough earned runs on the season so fortunately for him the Padres won and it didn’t cost him an earned run extending his no “earned” runs streak to seven.

After committing the error of sending this game to extras, Alfaro had his opportunity to make it up, and he did – thanks to former friar Craig Kimbrel. After swinging and missing on a high fastball that could’ve been hit for some damage, Kimbrel made it easy with two fastballs that weren’t even close outside of the plate. Alfaro was able to watch those with ease as if it was a Netflix series.

Blake Snell anyone? The Padres were in a position to win primarily to the starting pitching of Snell. The former Cy Young went five innings, one hit allowed, and no earned runs.

Blake Snell has a 2.25 ERA in his last 13 starts, including tonight. — Jon Schaeffer (@jonschaeffer) September 28, 2022

Tuesday’s outing marked the fifth time Snell did not allow a run in a start and three of those came this month. Snell had only one bad outing this month, coincidently it was a home game against the Dodgers. You love to see a pitcher make the adjustment and completely dominate them the next go around.

Those kinds of adjustments are what San Diego will need in the playoffs.