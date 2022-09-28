Good Morning San Diego - September 28, 2022

San Diego Padres News
In potential final homestand with SD, Myers focused on punching playoff ticket (MLB.com)
Brandon Drury, amid a career year, could swing the Padres’ offensive fortunes (The Athletic)
MLB News
Second to nun! 103-year-old Sister Jean throws out first pitch for Cubs (MLB.com)
With 52nd leadoff HR, Springer closing in on top 3 all-time (MLB.com)
Injuries & Moves: Oller could join A’s in Seattle (MLB.com)
De Los Santos delivers Cleveland’s 4th immaculate inning (MLB.com)
The difficult postseason decision Mets face (MLB.com)
Judge maintains batting lead in Triple Crown bid (MLB.com)
5 players we’ll be talking about in October (MLB.com)
Every team’s player eyeing a rebound in 2023 (MLB.com)
Judge HR chase FAQ: How to watch, pace, more (MLB.com)
Aaron Judge home run pace tracker (MLB.com)
Pujols lets emotions flow after joining 700 Home Run Club (MLB.com)
Loading comments...