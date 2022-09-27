 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Series preview: Padres eager for playoff test vs. Dodgers

The Padres are looking to inch closer to the playoffs this week.

By Jeremy Brener
Syndication: Arizona Republic Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres, September 27-29, 2022

Location: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

Dodgers SB Nation Site: True Blue LA

The Padres are hoping to move one step closer to a playoff spot with the Dodgers on deck for three games.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this week:

Projected Starters

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Tyler Anderson vs. Blake Snell

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Julio Urias vs. Joe Musgrove

Thursday, 6:40 p.m. PST

TBD vs. TBD

Projected Lineups

Dodgers

  1. Mookie Betts (R) RF
  2. Trea Turner (R) SS
  3. Freddie Freeman (L) 1B
  4. Will Smith (R) C
  5. Justin Turner (R) DH
  6. Max Muncy (L) 3B
  7. Joey Gallo (L) LF
  8. Gavin Lux (L) 2B
  9. Cody Bellinger (L) CF

Padres

  1. Jurickson Profar (S) LF
  2. Juan Soto (L) RF
  3. Manny Machado (R) 3B
  4. Jake Cronenworth (L) 2B
  5. Brandon Drury (R) 1B
  6. Josh Bell (S) DH
  7. Ha-Seong Kim (R) SS
  8. Trent Grisham (L) CF
  9. Austin Nola (R) C

