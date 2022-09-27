Good Morning San Diego - September 27, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Padres look to continue to walk the talk in sprint to finish (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres finish road schedule with a win, and another path remains open to them (The Athletic)
MLB News
‘This is my house’: Vladdy moves Toronto closer to WC berth (MLB.com)
Judge maintains batting lead in Triple Crown bid (MLB.com)
Lights-out Javier primed to be Astros’ key weapon in playoffs (MLB.com)
Celebrations will have to wait for Judge, Yankees (MLB.com)
Bucs mulling over current, future options at 1st base (MLB.com)
Braves close NL East gap behind Olson’s power, Elder’s shutout (MLB.com)
Atlanta rules top plays: Which one ranks highest? (MLB.com)
These are the Statcast standout players in each category (MLB.com)
Judge HR chase FAQ: How to watch, pace, more (MLB.com)
Aaron Judge home run pace tracker (MLB.com)
Pujols lets emotions flow after joining 700 Home Run Club (MLB.com)
Loading comments...