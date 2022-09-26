 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego - September 26, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, September 26, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Padres beat Rockies again, increase lead in wild-card race (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres, Set for 9-Game Home Stand with Wild-Card Spot at Stake, Pound Rockies 13-6 (Times of San Diego)

MLB News

Yanks win rain-shortened game with Judge stranded on deck (MLB.com)

Judge in position for Triple Crown after regaining batting lead (MLB.com)

Lights-out Javier primed to be Astros’ key weapon in playoffs (MLB.com)

Dodgers tie team wins record, clinch NL’s top seed (MLB.com)

Brown ‘continues to get better,’ takes Mets’ co-aces deep (MLB.com)

Down by 9, Royals win with 11-run inning (MLB.com)

Alonso drives in 5 to become Mets’ RBI king (MLB.com)

Anthem standoff goes awry as Weaver, Ray get tossed (MLB.com)

Power Rankings: Familiar club climbs back to Top 5 (MLB.com)

Judge HR chase FAQ: How to watch, pace, more (MLB.com)

Aaron Judge home run pace tracker (MLB.com)

Pujols lets emotions flow after joining 700 Home Run Club (MLB.com)

Where to sit to catch a historic Judge homer (MLB.com)

