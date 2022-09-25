Talking Friars Ep. 237: Padres pile on the runs to end Rockies series

The Padres made their last visit of the year to Coors Field this weekend before coming back home to end the regular season. I give you my thoughts on the series during the latest episode of Talking Friars.

New Pod: Padres pile on the runs to end the Rockies series



-Darvish continues to pitch well

-Croney & Manny were on fire this weekend

-LAD preview



