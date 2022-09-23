Talking Friars Ep. 236: Greg Garcia Talks Padres Postseason Hopes, Machado’s Work Ethic

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, former Padres infielder Greg Garcia joins the show to talk about the Padres playoff chances this year (assuming they get in), what he thinks the conversations are like in the clubhouse right now, what it was like to make it to the postseason in 2020, how proud he is to see Jake Cronenworth be a two-time All-Star three years into his career, why the Manny Machado narrative is wrong, where he’d rank Manny in the MVP conversation and who his favorite Padres teammate was!

What 2020 was like

Couldn't be happier for Croney bouncing back after rough start to 2022

