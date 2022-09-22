Talking Friars Ep. 235: Padres keep Cardinals fans waiting for Pujols’ 700th HR

The big storyline entering the Padres vs. Cardinals series was Albert Pujols’ chase for his 700th home run. The Padres, though, didn’t allow him to take the spotlight this week at Petco Park. I give my thoughts on the series in latest episode of Talking Friars!

New Pod: Padres keep Cardinals fans waiting for Pujols’ 700th HR



-Grisham showed why Azocar's starting in CF

-This series showed they can beat any WC series team

-Tatis update



