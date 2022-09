Series preview: Albert Pujols could make history as Padres host Cardinals

Location: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

Cardinals SB Nation Site: Viva El Birdos

Albert Pujols is two home runs away from 700 as the Cardinals face the Padres this week.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:

Projected Starters

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Adam Wainwright vs. Mike Clevinger

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Miles Mikolas vs. Blake Snell

Thursday, 1:10 p.m. PST

Jack Flaherty vs. Joe Musgrove

Projected Lineups

St. Louis Cardinals

Brendan Donovan (L) 2B Tommy Edman (S) SS Paul Goldschmidt (R) 1B Nolan Arenado (R) 3B Corey Dickerson (L) LF Albert Pujols (R) DH Lars Nootbaar (L) RF Tyler O’Neill (R) CF Yadier Molina (R) C

San Diego Padres