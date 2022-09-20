 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - September 20, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Padres Daily: Burning ships; finishing strong, starting fast; Darvish’s best; Manaea’s contribution (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres’ Yu Darvish named NL player of the week (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres show renewed energy, win three after Bob Melvin’s tongue lashing (The Athletic)

Players of the Week: Yordan, Yu honored (MLB.com)

MLB News

Astros clinch AL West, 1st-round bye to ALDS (MLB.com)

Guardians head to Chicago to ‘close this thing out’ (MLB.com)

Jason Delay almost left baseball behind. It’s a good thing he didn’t (MLB.com)

Waldichuk, A’s gain experience amid stretch vs. contenders (MLB.com)

Who’s the best player from the Dominican Republic? (MLB.com)

Can Judge win Triple Crown? Here’s where he stands (MLB.com)

Tigers hire SF GM Harris to lead baseball ops (MLB.com)

How Pujols is crushing his way to 700 (MLB.com)

Aaron Judge home run pace tracker (MLB.com)

Can Pujols get to 700 home runs? (MLB.com)

Watch Judge at-bats live as he seeks HR No. 60 (MLB.com)

Where to sit to catch a historic Judge homer (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...