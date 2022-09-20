Good Morning San Diego - September 20, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Padres Daily: Burning ships; finishing strong, starting fast; Darvish’s best; Manaea’s contribution (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres’ Yu Darvish named NL player of the week (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres show renewed energy, win three after Bob Melvin’s tongue lashing (The Athletic)
Players of the Week: Yordan, Yu honored (MLB.com)
MLB News
Astros clinch AL West, 1st-round bye to ALDS (MLB.com)
Guardians head to Chicago to ‘close this thing out’ (MLB.com)
Jason Delay almost left baseball behind. It’s a good thing he didn’t (MLB.com)
Waldichuk, A’s gain experience amid stretch vs. contenders (MLB.com)
Who’s the best player from the Dominican Republic? (MLB.com)
Can Judge win Triple Crown? Here’s where he stands (MLB.com)
Tigers hire SF GM Harris to lead baseball ops (MLB.com)
How Pujols is crushing his way to 700 (MLB.com)
Aaron Judge home run pace tracker (MLB.com)
Can Pujols get to 700 home runs? (MLB.com)
Watch Judge at-bats live as he seeks HR No. 60 (MLB.com)
