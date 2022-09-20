Talking Friars Ep. 234: Derek Togerson on the Padres Offense and Rotation Rounding Into Form

NBC 7’s Derek Togerson was nice enough to join the show to discuss the return of the offense this past weekend, Jose Azocar taking over as the starting center fielder, if Luis Campusano should be getting more playing time and how far this team could go if the rotation can pitch like they did against the Diamondbacks.

Also, Derek and I were both at the San Diego Wave game on Saturday so we touched on the team’s chances of winning it all in their first season at the end of the episode.

New Pod: @DerekNBCSD on the Padres Rounding Into Form



-Soto's impact in the lineup

-Should Azocar hit leadoff?

-Campy should get more ABs right?

-How could a Wild Card series rotation look?

-Wave's successful Snapdragon debut



