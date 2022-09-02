Talking Friars Ep. 225: Is Manny Machado on pace to be an MVP finalist?

The Padres take on the Dodgers tonight but before that I wanted to give you an update on where things stand in the National League MVP race. Manny Machado is having a heck of a year but so are a couple Cardinals infielders. It’s going to be fun to watch how the race plays out over the last month of the season!

NEW POD: Is Manny Machado on pace to be an MVP finalist?



https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic

https://t.co/yQPEJQznwl pic.twitter.com/GXB86netmb — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) September 2, 2022

