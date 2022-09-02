 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - September 2, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, September 2, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Hader shows flashes of former self with 30th save (MLB.com)

Padres’ Joe Musgrove set for charitable trek to Antarctica with history-making throw on the mind (FOX News)

Padres Daily: Hader getting right mechanically, mentally; scoring again; rotation fluctuation (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

9 predictions certain to come true before postseason (MLB.com)

In battle between NL’s best, Mets come out on top (MLB.com)

AL’s best team readies for pivotal September (MLB.com)

Swaggerty goes full Spidey for shot at catch (MLB.com)

Yankees call up prized shortstop prospect Peraza (MLB.com)

White Sox try to ‘light that spark’ with players-only meeting (MLB.com)

30-year-old rookie’s dramatic blast delivers Nats’ first walk-off win (MLB.com)

Projecting each team’s top prospect in ‘24 (MLB.com)

Can Pujols get to 700 home runs? (MLB.com)

Aaron Judge home run pace tracker (MLB.com)

Can Goldschmidt win the Triple Crown? (MLB.com)

Where to sit to catch a historic Judge homer (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...