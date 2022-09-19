 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego - September 19, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, July 22, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres News

Seeing stars: Manny, Soto, Darvish lift SD (MLB.com)

Padres’ NL playoff standing improves with third straight win over Diamondbacks (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Soto, Machado homer as Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-1 (USA Today)

Column: Padres looking like team that could be headed for Cabo in October (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Judge hits 58th AND 59th HRs, just two shy of Maris (MLB.com)

Can Judge win Triple Crown? Here’s where he stands (MLB.com)

History! Valdez sets MLB record with 25th straight quality start (MLB.com)

‘Electric’ Strider breaks Big Unit’s strikeout record (MLB.com)

Cruz’s HR off deGrom delivers knockout punch (MLB.com)

Alonso fired up by HBP as benches clear in Queens (MLB.com)

O’s cause chaos with triple play, ninth-inning rally (MLB.com)

‘He’s got it all’: Alcantara throws 5th CG of 2022 (MLB.com)

Aaron Judge home run pace tracker (MLB.com)

Can Pujols get to 700 home runs? (MLB.com)

Can Goldschmidt win the Triple Crown? (MLB.com)

