Talking Friars Ep. 233: Padres win Diamondbacks series after players only meeting

The Padres finished off their road trip in Arizona to face the Diamondbacks, who have been playing well as of late. The team was called out by Bob Melvin after Thursday night’s loss where they didn’t “even put up a fight”. Then there was a players only meeting before Friday’s game and it looks like it worked. The offense put up 12 runs and Blake Snell went seven strong innings. Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish both dominated in the final two games of the series.

New Pod: Padres win Diamondbacks series after players only meeting



-Snell, Musgrove & Darvish: 19 IP, 1 ER

-Soto's back

-Azocar looks like the starting CF now

-Standings update



https://t.co/vtt1GpbMgc

https://t.co/ntFDtigdw4 pic.twitter.com/M62MiW7VfY — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) September 19, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!