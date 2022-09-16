 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego - September 16, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, September 16, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

D-backs, San Diego Padres pay tribute to Clemente (MLB.com)

Phillies claim reliever Tayler Scott from Padres (NBC Sports)

MLB News

He ‘activated the humanitarian in all of us’: Clemente’s legacy carried on (MLB.com)

Donning Clemente’s No. 21, Rays field MLB’s first all-Latino lineup (MLB.com)

A’s, Astros honor legacy of Roberto Clemente (MLB.com)

No. 21 all over Pirates-Mets game on Clemente Day (MLB.com)

Is Gunnar or Holliday O’s SS of the future? (MLB.com)

McClanahan leaves no doubt he’s back at full strength (MLB.com)

How can White Sox catch Guardians? Hitting 5 HRs is a good start (MLB.com)

Blue Jays miss chance in playoff race, but another awaits (MLB.com)

Vibrant mural honors what Clemente ‘did for the culture’ (MLB.com)

Vera and Roberto: Everlasting love, legacies (MLB.com)

How the Dodgers signed, then lost, Roberto Clemente (MLB.com)

Revisiting Roberto Clemente’s best moments (MLB.com)

