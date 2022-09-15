Good Morning San Diego - September 15, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Manny Machado’s potential contract opt-out looms over Padres (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Rodríguez makes more history as Mariners top Padres 6-1 (San Diego Union-Tribune)
MLB News
It was prophesied: Vladdy Jr. the youngest Blue Jay to 100 HRs (MLB.com)
History made: J-Rod is fastest to 25 HRs, 25 steals (MLB.com)
Javier’s gem a reminder of Astros’ pitching depth (MLB.com)
Time-tested Waino-Yadi battery sets record that may never be broken (MLB.com)
Bucs bank on Dominican-born trio to sweep Reds (MLB.com)
Nasty Nestor gets real weird with windup to strike out Devers (MLB.com)
Historic Hinchliffe Stadium gets new tenant in NJ Jackals (MLB.com)
Minor League players recognized as part of MLBPA (MLB.com)
J-Ram delivers MVP-caliber power in Guardians’ 6th straight win (MLB.com)
Aaron Judge: 57 homers. He’s on pace for ... (MLB.com)
Can Pujols get to 700 home runs? (MLB.com)
Where to sit to catch a historic Judge homer (MLB.com)
Can Goldschmidt win the Triple Crown? (MLB.com)
