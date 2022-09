Series preview: Padres eye bounce back vs. Mariners

Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

Mariners SB Nation Site: Lookout Landing

The Padres travel to the pacific northwest for a two-game set with the Mariners.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:

Projected Starters

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Yu Darvish vs. Logan Gilbert

Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. PST

Mike Clevinger vs. Luis Castillo

Projected Lineups

San Diego Padres

Ha-Seong Kim (R) SS Juan Soto (L) RF Manny Machado (R) 3B Josh Bell (S) DH Wil Myers (R) 1B Jake Cronenworth (L) 2B Jurickson Profar (S) LF Austin Nola (R) C Jose Azocar (R) CF

Seattle Mariners