Good Morning San Diego - September 12, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, September 12, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Melvin clarifies comments construed as dissatisfaction with Padres analytics department (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Three reasons why the Padres aren’t likely to repeat last year’s September collapse (CBS Sports)

MLB News

Dodgers first to punch postseason ticket (MLB.com)

Gallen’s scoreless streak ends as 7th longest in history (MLB.com)

Full steam ahead: Astros’ bats erupt for 5 HRs in rout (MLB.com)

Geno, J-Rod power stunning walk-off vs. defending champs (MLB.com)

Suwinski heating up, aiming to finish season on high note (MLB.com)

Pitch timer, shift restrictions among announced rule changes for ‘23 (MLB.com)

‘They deserve to have it’: Pujols tells fans to keep 697th HR ball (MLB.com)

La Russa ‘uncertain’ about resuming managing duties (MLB.com)

Aaron Judge has 55 homers. He’s on pace for ... (MLB.com)

Players, managers react to ‘23 rule changes (MLB.com)

Rule changes strive for ‘very best version of baseball’ (MLB.com)

A guide to rules changes in MLB (and sports) history (MLB.com)

