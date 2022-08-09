 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego - August 9, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

‘Breathless’ over Soto deal, execs react to Trade Deadline (MLB.com)

Padres ‘not at all’ concerned by tough series in LA (MLB.com)

Manny Machado, new-look San Diego Padres ‘not at all’ concerned despite sweep by Los Angeles Dodgers (ESPN.com)

MLB News

There is a new No. 1 atop Power Rankings (MLB.com)

Reds, Cubs show off Field of Dreams uniforms (MLB.com)

A forgettable series split proves Astros not untouchable (MLB.com)

Franmil has a new home with Cubs (MLB.com)

Winless in Hot Dog Race, Mustard optioned by Guardians (MLB.com)

Details for Field of Dreams Game (Thursday, FOX, 7 p.m. ET) (MLB.com)

Aces + star hitters + all-world closer = 1 major Mets statement (MLB.com)

You have to see this gymnast’s first pitch to believe it (MLB.com)

Ranking the 2022 Trade Deadline deals (MLB.com)

Here is every Trade Deadline deal (MLB.com)

9 clear winners from the 2022 Trade Deadline (MLB.com)

Here are the biggest Trade Deadline surprises (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

