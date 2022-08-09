Good Morning San Diego - August 9, 2022

San Diego Padres News
‘Breathless’ over Soto deal, execs react to Trade Deadline (MLB.com)
Padres ‘not at all’ concerned by tough series in LA (MLB.com)
Manny Machado, new-look San Diego Padres ‘not at all’ concerned despite sweep by Los Angeles Dodgers (ESPN.com)
MLB News
There is a new No. 1 atop Power Rankings (MLB.com)
Reds, Cubs show off Field of Dreams uniforms (MLB.com)
A forgettable series split proves Astros not untouchable (MLB.com)
Franmil has a new home with Cubs (MLB.com)
Winless in Hot Dog Race, Mustard optioned by Guardians (MLB.com)
Details for Field of Dreams Game (Thursday, FOX, 7 p.m. ET) (MLB.com)
Aces + star hitters + all-world closer = 1 major Mets statement (MLB.com)
You have to see this gymnast’s first pitch to believe it (MLB.com)
Ranking the 2022 Trade Deadline deals (MLB.com)
Here is every Trade Deadline deal (MLB.com)
9 clear winners from the 2022 Trade Deadline (MLB.com)
