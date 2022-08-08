Series preview: Padres return home to face Giants

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres, August 8-10, 2022
Location: Petco Park, San Diego, CA
TV: Bally Sports San Diego
Radio: KWFN, XEMO
Giants SB Nation Site: McCovey Chronicles
The Padres return home to go up against the NL West rival Giants.
Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:
Projected Starters
Monday, 6:40 p.m. PST
Alex Wood vs. Blake Snell
Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. PST
Alex Cobb vs. Joe Musgrove
Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. PST
Jakob Junis vs. Sean Manaea
Projected Lineups
San Francisco Giants
- Joc Pederson (L) LF
- Luis Gonzalez (L) RF
- Wilmer Flores (R) 2B
- Brandon Belt (L) 1B
- Mike Yastrzemski (L) CF
- Brandon Crawford (L) SS
- Joey Bart (R) C
- LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) DH
- Tommy La Stella (L) 3B
San Diego Padres
- Jurickson Profar (S) LF
- Juan Soto (L) RF
- Manny Machado (R) 3B
- Josh Bell (S) 1B
- Brandon Drury (R) DH
- Jake Cronenworth (L) 2B
- Wil Myers (R) CF
- Ha-Seong Kim (R) SS
- Austin Nola (R) C
Loading comments...