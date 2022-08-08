Series preview: Padres return home to face Giants

Location: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

Giants SB Nation Site: McCovey Chronicles

The Padres return home to go up against the NL West rival Giants.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:

Projected Starters

Monday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Alex Wood vs. Blake Snell

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Alex Cobb vs. Joe Musgrove

Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. PST

Jakob Junis vs. Sean Manaea

Projected Lineups

San Francisco Giants

Joc Pederson (L) LF Luis Gonzalez (L) RF Wilmer Flores (R) 2B Brandon Belt (L) 1B Mike Yastrzemski (L) CF Brandon Crawford (L) SS Joey Bart (R) C LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) DH Tommy La Stella (L) 3B

San Diego Padres