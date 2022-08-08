Good Morning San Diego - August 8, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Dodgers make statement, sweep revamped Padres (MLB.com)
How Padres pulled off Juan Soto blockbuster (New York Post)
A “mid-August-ish” return to Padres for Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Union-Tribune)
MLB News
‘We put it all together’: Streaking Cards sweep Yanks (MLB.com)
A forgettable series split proves Astros not untouchable (MLB.com)
These players will be crucial for clubs that didn’t make Deadline splash (MLB.com)
Godoy’s impact behind plate keys finale win (MLB.com)
Rays break open scoreless game with 7-run 9th (MLB.com)
Braves option 2021 playoff standout Anderson (MLB.com)
‘Hats off to us’: Phils slug their way to sweep, franchise record (MLB.com)
Injuries: Acuña, J-Rod, Twins, Springer (MLB.com)
9 clear winners from the 2022 Trade Deadline (MLB.com)
Here are the biggest Trade Deadline surprises (MLB.com)
‘Breathless’ over Soto deal, execs react to Trade Deadline (MLB.com)
Ranking the 2022 Trade Deadline deals (MLB.com)
