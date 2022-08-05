 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego - August 5, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, August 5, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
Colorado Rockies v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres expect to cap season-ticket sales in 2023 for first time (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres notes: Bench talk, Machado to WBC, Dodgers weekend on tap (San Diego Union-Tribune)

‘Breathless’ over Soto deal, execs react to Trade Deadline (MLB.com)

How much have revamped Padres closed gap vs. Dodgers? (MLB.com)

MLB News

Mets drop hammer as Díaz gets 6-out save vs. Braves (MLB.com)

Halos set record, score all 7 runs on solo HR, and yet ... (MLB.com)

Verlander’s latest gem cashes $25 million option for ‘23 (MLB.com)

Former pro is 95 and living life like only she knows how (MLB.com)

Hayes’ ‘unbelievable’ DP fuels wild walk-off (MLB.com)

Late burst a reminder of Blue Jays’ potency (MLB.com)

Honus Wagner T206 card sells for record $7.25 million (MLB.com)

Judge, Goldy continue to lead MVP poll (MLB.com)

9 clear winners from the 2022 Trade Deadline (MLB.com)

Here are the biggest Trade Deadline surprises (MLB.com)

Ranking the 2022 Trade Deadline deals (MLB.com)

The most traded player ever got dealt AGAIN (MLB.com)

