Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 211: This new Padres team looked special vs. the Rockies!

What a fun atmosphere at Petco over the last couple of days

By Ben Fadden
/ new
Colorado Rockies v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give my thoughts on the Padres last two games against the Rockies, what the atmosphere was like at Petco Park for Juan Soto’s debut and compare the Padres and Dodgers’ new look rosters ahead of their weekend series.

