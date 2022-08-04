Talking Friars Ep. 211: This new Padres team looked special vs. the Rockies!

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give my thoughts on the Padres last two games against the Rockies, what the atmosphere was like at Petco Park for Juan Soto’s debut and compare the Padres and Dodgers’ new look rosters ahead of their weekend series.

NEW POD: This new Padres team looked special vs. the Rockies!



-That atmosphere was electric on Wednesday night

-Comparing the Padres and Dodgers new look rosters on paper ahead of their weekend series



