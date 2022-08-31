Padres Joe Musgrove notched his first win since mid-June

The San Diego Padres are feeling themselves in San Francisco. They clinched their second straight three-game series sweep against the Giants at Oracle Park.

It has been a shaky couple of months for All-Star Joe Musgrove as the pitcher has posted an ERA over 4.20 in starts in the months of July and August. Until today he did not record a win in those starts. It has been since June 16th. Thankfully for Musgrove and the Padres that stretch came to an end after the Padres' 5-4 win.

For the first time, this season Joe Musgrove will possess an ERA over 3.00



The last two months have been a bit of a downer

July: 4.24 ERA in 4 starts

August: 4.28 in 5 starts



The silver lining is Musgrove is in line to have his first win since June 16th if the Padres lead holds — Leo Luna (@LeoLuna93) August 31, 2022

Musgrove was lights out in the first five innings allowing just one hit while recording nine strikeouts, including five that came in a row between the first and second inning.

Assuming the Padres will make the Postseason as I expect them to, Musgrove will be a major piece in their success or struggles come October. He’ll need to be better in the later innings when facing a lineup a third time around. Today was just another example of that. Between the 5th, 6th, and 7th innings Musgrove possesses a 5.68 ERA.

Although, that is the trend for his 2022 season that doesn’t mean it’ll carry over to the postseason. There is still time to make some adjustments. Tomorrow is an off day before a weekend series in Los Angeles, that should be a fun one.

