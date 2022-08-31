Talking Friars Ep. 224: Padres Beat Rodon & Webb, End Giants Playoff Hopes

Before the Dodgers series this weekend, the Padres needed to at least take two out of three at Oracle Park against a below .500 Giants team and they didn’t just do that—they pulled out the brooms. There were some weird delays on Monday, Trent Grisham and Blake Snell were huge on Tuesday and Josh Hader got the save today!

NEW POD: Padres Beat Rodon & Webb, End Giants Playoff Hopes



-Happy for Hader

-Soto went hitless but is helping in other ways

-Campy looked better today



https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic

https://t.co/gCxVIcotFr pic.twitter.com/et2IFOF9Iy — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) September 1, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!