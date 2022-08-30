 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - August 30, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

The Josh Hader trade has been a disaster for everyone (The New York Post)

Padres watch a lot of pitches (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Pujols sets record with homer off 450th pitcher (MLB.com)

1 potential impact September callup for each team (MLB.com)

Verlander (calf discomfort) pulled after 3 IP, set to undergo MRI (MLB.com)

Power Rankings: Who has edge for September stretch? (MLB.com)

Back in bigs, Martínez stymies Yanks in gem (MLB.com)

Dodgers lose Gonsolin to IL with forearm strain (MLB.com)

Corbin Carroll’s path to big league stardom starts with family (MLB.com)

Inside J-Rod’s megadeal and how it came together (MLB.com)

Maeda (Tommy John) not likely to pitch this season (MLB.com)

Can Pujols get to 700 home runs? (MLB.com)

Aaron Judge home run pace tracker (MLB.com)

Can Goldschmidt win the Triple Crown? (MLB.com)

Where to sit to catch a historic Judge homer (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...