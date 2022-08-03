Talking Friars Ep. 210: Potential Padres lineups with Juan Soto and Josh Bell!

Juan Soto and Josh Bell make their Padres debuts tonight at Petco Park! The entire fan base is pumped up and the game is already sold out. On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I couldn’t resist writing up some possible lineup combinations Bob Melvin might be using tonight and when Fernando Tatis Jr. gets back! I also talked about the first few games of this Rockies series.

NEW POD: Potential Padres lineups with Juan Soto and Josh Bell!



-Reacting to the first three Padres-Rockies games

-Wil is still here

-3 potential lineups (2 without Tatis, 1 for when Tatis returns)



https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic

https://t.co/AebKarFpbY pic.twitter.com/PdbcrAdOTq — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) August 3, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!