Series preview: Padres face struggling Giants

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants, August 29-31, 2022
Location: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA
TV: Bally Sports San Diego
Radio: KWFN, XEMO
The Padres head to the bay to face the Giants in a critical three-game series.
Here’s a look at what we can expect:
Projected Starters
Monday, 6:45 p.m. PST
Mike Clevinger vs. Carlos Rodon
Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. PST
Blake Snell vs. Logan Webb
Wednesday, 12:45 p.m. PST
Joe Musgrove vs. Alex Wood
Projected Lineups
Giants
- Tommy La Stella (L) DH
- LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) 1B
- Wilmer Flores (R) 3B
- Mike Yastrzemski (L) RF
- Thairo Estrada (R) 2B
- Brandon Crawford (L) SS
- Austin Slater (R) CF
- Luis Gonzalez (L) LF
- Joey Bart (R) C
Padres
- Ha-Seong Kim (R) SS
- Juan Soto (L) RF
- Manny Machado (R) 3B
- Brandon Drury (R) 2B
- Josh Bell (S) DH
- Wil Myers (R) 1B
- Jurickson Profar (S) LF
- Austin Nola (R) C
- Jose Azocar (R) CF
