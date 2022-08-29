 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Series preview: Padres face struggling Giants

Padres head to the Bay Area for three games.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants, August 29-31, 2022

Location: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

Giants SB Nation Site: McCovey Chronicles

The Padres head to the bay to face the Giants in a critical three-game series.

Here’s a look at what we can expect:

Projected Starters

Monday, 6:45 p.m. PST

Mike Clevinger vs. Carlos Rodon

Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. PST

Blake Snell vs. Logan Webb

Wednesday, 12:45 p.m. PST

Joe Musgrove vs. Alex Wood

Projected Lineups

Giants

  1. Tommy La Stella (L) DH
  2. LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) 1B
  3. Wilmer Flores (R) 3B
  4. Mike Yastrzemski (L) RF
  5. Thairo Estrada (R) 2B
  6. Brandon Crawford (L) SS
  7. Austin Slater (R) CF
  8. Luis Gonzalez (L) LF
  9. Joey Bart (R) C

Padres

  1. Ha-Seong Kim (R) SS
  2. Juan Soto (L) RF
  3. Manny Machado (R) 3B
  4. Brandon Drury (R) 2B
  5. Josh Bell (S) DH
  6. Wil Myers (R) 1B
  7. Jurickson Profar (S) LF
  8. Austin Nola (R) C
  9. Jose Azocar (R) CF

