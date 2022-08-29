Series preview: Padres face struggling Giants

Location: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

The Padres head to the bay to face the Giants in a critical three-game series.

Here’s a look at what we can expect:

Projected Starters

Monday, 6:45 p.m. PST

Mike Clevinger vs. Carlos Rodon

Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. PST

Blake Snell vs. Logan Webb

Wednesday, 12:45 p.m. PST

Joe Musgrove vs. Alex Wood

Projected Lineups

Giants

Tommy La Stella (L) DH LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) 1B Wilmer Flores (R) 3B Mike Yastrzemski (L) RF Thairo Estrada (R) 2B Brandon Crawford (L) SS Austin Slater (R) CF Luis Gonzalez (L) LF Joey Bart (R) C

Padres